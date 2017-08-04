State

Girl, 5, injured after being hit by California sheriff's car

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:00 PM

CARPINTERIA, Calif.

Authorities say a 5-year-old has been injured after being hit by a Santa Barbara County sheriff's patrol car.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday in Carpinteria.

The sheriff's department says the young girl was hit after she ran out into the street from between two parked cars. They say the patrol car was driving about 10 mph.

Sheriff's officials said in a statement that deputies provided first aid to the girl before she was taken by a family member to the hospital.

They say her injuries are not considered life-threatening and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

