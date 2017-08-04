State

LA County deputies seize 16,000 marijuana plants

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 11:46 AM

INDUSTRY, Calif.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have seized more than 16,000 marijuana plants that were being grown in two warehouses.

A Sheriff's Department statement says a two-month investigation resulted in a search warrant being served Thursday in the city of Industry at locations of a sophisticated marijuana grow operation.

The department says the marijuana has a street value of more than $50 million.

Eight men were arrested. They were identified only as residents of San Gabriel and Rowland Heights.

The investigation is continuing.

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

