State

Authorities identify pilot who died in California crash

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:10 AM

RIO LINDA, Calif.

Officials have identified the man who died piloting a small plane that crashed into a house's yard in Northern California.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2vzlcFh ) the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the pilot as 71-year-old Marshall Michaelian.

The plane crashed into the yard on Thursday. Michaelian was the only person on board. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the plane did not damage any structures and no one else was injured.

It was a single-engine, home-built Lancair IV-P.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video