State

3 men rescued after bungee jump ride malfunctions

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 10:18 PM

VENTURA, Calif.

Authorities have rescued three men — including one who was hanging upside down — after they became stuck on a bungee jump ride at the Ventura County Fair.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ventura County Star (http://bit.ly/2vksoEF ) says it took at least 20 minutes before rescuers were able to reach a man who apparently had jumped from a crane and was stuck upside down about 30 feet in the air.

He was taken down by a ladder truck and wasn't hurt.

Two other men were trapped in a steel box that also was attached to the crane. A harness attached to a rope system enabled each man to climb down safely.

It's unclear what caused the ride to malfunction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video