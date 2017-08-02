State

UC Berkeley evacuates off-campus buildings due to wildfire

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 5:40 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

University of California, Berkeley officials say several off-campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution due to a fire spreading through a hilly, wooded area a few miles from the main campus.

UC Berkeley spokesman Roqua Montez says visitors and staff at the UC Botanical Garden were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a safety precaution. He said authorities also recommended evacuations at the Lawrence Hall of Science and the Space Sciences Laboratory.

Montez says the buildings were not considered threatened by the fire.

The fire was located in an area known as Grizzly Peak where the cities of Berkeley, Oakland and Orinda intersect.

The City of Berkeley tweeted that the 5-acre fire was partially contained.

Orinda-Moraga Fire Chief Stephen Healy says the blaze is not growing and no homes are threatened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video