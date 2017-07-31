State

Man found stuck in compartment of pickup on impound lot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 5:27 PM

SAN DIEGO

A tow company employee was taking inventory of an impounded pickup truck when he heard pounding and screaming coming from inside.

He and other workers had to unbolt the back seat of the Toyota Tundra before they found a Chinese man in the country illegally hidden in a specially built compartment.

Border Patrol spokesman Mark Endicott provided the details Monday. Their names were not released.

He says man in the truck and the man who had been driving it have both been arrested.

San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez says the truck had been impounded after the owner was cited for speeding and driving without a license early Saturday.

Hernandez says the tow company called the police, who informed the Border Patrol.

