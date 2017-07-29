State

Wildfire triggers evacuations in Central California town

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 7:23 PM

JAMESTOWN, Calif.

A wildfire in Central California has triggered the evacuation of rural homes in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Jamestown in Tuolumne County and quickly spread to 600 acres.

The rapid rate of spread led authorities to evacuate homes along several roads.

About 200 firefighters, aided by retardant-dropping aircraft, were battling the blaze. It was 30 percent contained.

Jamestown is about 65 miles east of Stockton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video