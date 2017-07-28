State

UC Irvine pulls 500 fall admission offers

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 6:41 AM

IRVINE, Calif.

Officials at University of California, Irvine have taken back more than 500 admission offers for the upcoming fall semester.

KABC-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2w6uWTN ) Friday that the university's Student Government Association has since demanded officials apologize to impacted students, reimburse all fees and guarantee future admission.

University administrators say they pulled the offers because of transcript or grade issues and that there is no truth to rumors that they over-enrolled.

A university official says administrators will meet with the student leaders to discuss the matter.

