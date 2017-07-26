State

2-year-old California boy killed by family member's vehicle

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 6:34 AM

FONTANA, Calif.

A 2-year-old boy has been killed in California after a family member backed their vehicle out of the driveway and accidentally hit him.

The San Bernardino Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2w0e40K ) the boy somehow on Tuesday ended up outside the Fontana house and behind the family member's Ford Expedition.

A neighbor who is a nurse performed CPR on the child until officers and paramedics arrived. Authorities continued the life-saving procedures, but the boy died.

Fontana Police Sgt. Kevin Goltara called the incident a "tragic accident."

Authorities did not release the boy's name on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video