2-year-old California boy killed by family member's vehicle

A 2-year-old boy has been killed in California after a family member backed their vehicle out of the driveway and accidentally hit him.
The San Bernardino Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2w0e40K ) the boy somehow on Tuesday ended up outside the Fontana house and behind the family member's Ford Expedition.
A neighbor who is a nurse performed CPR on the child until officers and paramedics arrived. Authorities continued the life-saving procedures, but the boy died.
Fontana Police Sgt. Kevin Goltara called the incident a "tragic accident."
Authorities did not release the boy's name on Tuesday.
