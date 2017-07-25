Man accused of smuggling king cobras in potato chip cans

This undated photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a king cobra hidden in a potato chip can that was found in the mail in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say Customs and Border Protection officers found three live king cobra snakes while inspecting a package that was mailed from Hong Kong in March, 2017. Rodrigo Franco was charged Tuesday, July 25, 2017, with illegally importing merchandise.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife via AP)