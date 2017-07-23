CHP Los Banos Sgt. Ryan Swafford explains the details of a fatal crash Friday, July 21, 2017, off Henry Miller Road. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
State

July 23, 2017 7:40 PM

Driver suspected of causing deadly crash posted on Instagram

The Associated Press
MERCED, Calif.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in Central California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that was recorded live on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday's crash north of Los Banos that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl.

The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving a Buick Century when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road. She over-corrected the turn, which caused the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez filmed a video before, during and after the crash that was posted on Instagram.

The CHP is examining the video as part of the investigation.

