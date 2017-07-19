State

July 19, 2017 10:35 PM

2 Southern California officers burned in training explosion

The Associated Press
SOUTH GATE, Calif.

An explosion during police training in Southern California left two officers with serious burns.

South Gate police Capt. Darren Arakawa says one officer from his department and another from the Downey Police Department were hospitalized with significant burns to their upper bodies after the explosion during routine K-9 training exercises at a commercial building in South Gate.

Police have not said what caused the explosion that happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Several departments were involved in the training.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video