State

July 17, 2017 9:06 PM

2 new wildfires in California prompt evacuation orders

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A wildfire burning in central California tripled in size Monday, forcing more people from their homes as firefighters battle the day-old blaze burning in steep areas with heavy brush and tall grass.

The fire, burning near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Modesto, has scorched 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) since it broke out Sunday afternoon, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Officials have ordered evacuations for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one home and damaged another.

No one has been reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In Northern California, a 900-acre wildfire in Mendocino County has also triggered an evacuation of homes. That fire is 25 percent contained.

To the south, crews are struggling to surround a 28-square-mile (72-square-kilometer) blaze burning for more than a week in the mountains of Santa Barbara County. It is just 49 percent contained after destroying 16 homes.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video