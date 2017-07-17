State

July 17, 2017 6:06 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CLIMATE CHANGE

State lawmakers decide fate of landmark climate law that Gov. Brown holds up as model to be replicated globally.

2. WILDFIRES

Blazes in northern and central California send residents fleeing their homes.

3. MARTIN LANDAU

Oscar-winning actor known for memorable roles in "Crimes and Misdemeanors" and "Ed Wood" dies at 89.

4. GEORGE ROMERO

Influential director of "Night of the Living Dead" and other zombie classics dies at 77.

5. DODGERS

Los Angeles is 35 games above .500 for first time since 1977, holds franchise-best record through 93 games since 1955.

