US deportations of Europeans could exceed last fiscal year

FILE - In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo, Andrew Mannett, of Boston, holds a sign supporting President Donald Trump during a "Here to Stay" rally at the Irish Famine Memorial in Boston, where immigration activists and labor groups gathered to oppose the president's crackdown on illegal immigration. John Cunningham, a businessman and former chair of the Gaelic Athletic Association in Boston, was deported to Ireland the previous day. Immigration and Customs Enforcement data provided to The Associated Press show that more than 1,300 Europeans were deported through June 24. About 1,450 Europeans were deported in 2016. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo