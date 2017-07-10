Rescuers robbed at gunpoint trying to aid distressed hiker

This July 8, 2017 photo provided by Charles Brandenburg shows a Kern County SWAT officer being lowered to help Brandenburg and three hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail near Tehachapi, Calif. The hikers were airlifted to safety after a search and rescue team that was hiking to bring Brandenburg water was robbed at gunpoint by two men. Authorities said an operation to find the culprits was underway Monday, July 10, 2017, in the Piute Mountains about 85 miles north of Los Angeles. Charles Brandenburg via AP)