FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, people buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts Lotto Store just inside the California border near Primm, Nev. The California Lottery announced in June 2017 that a 19-year-old woman won a total of $655,555 on a pair of $5 scratch-off tickets purchased the same week. John Locher, File AP Photo
July 10, 2017 4:17 AM

California teen wins lottery twice in a week

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.

The California Lottery says 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez won $555,555 on a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station. After that win, she said she was nervous and "just wanted to cry." A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000. The Lottery didn't say when the tickets were purchased.

The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.

