State

July 09, 2017 11:53 AM

Man buried by wrong family in California is identified

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

Southern California authorities have revealed the name of a dead man they misidentified and who was buried by the wrong family.

It's a U.S. Army vet whose family hadn't talked to him in 30 years.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Friday the man found dead with an enlarged heart behind a Verizon store on May 1 was 54-year-old John Dickens.

They had originally misidentified him as Frank Kerrigan, and Kerrigan's family held a funeral and buried him. Then, 11 days later, Kerrigan showed up alive.

Dickens' sister, Diane Keaton, tells the Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2tX617D ) the family hadn't spoken to Dickens in decades and feared he might be dead.

Now Dickens' remains, which were identified using fingerprints, will be exhumed, cremated, and flown back to family members in Kansas.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video