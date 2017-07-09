Adoptees' bid for access to birth certificates stirs debate

This May 13, 2017 photo shows Larry Dell at the opening of an art exhibition he curated in Livingston, N.J. Dell, 68, grew up in New York City with parents he loved. He learned only nine years ago that he had been adopted as an infant, and that he was one of five siblings in his birth family. "It was a shock to learn that, and the bigger shock was when I couldn't find out who my birth parents were," he said. Jane Dell via AP)