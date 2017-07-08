Maine contest will try to determine world's top lobster roll

State

PORTLAND, Maine

The state where fishermen catch most of America's lobster is trying to settle a decades-old debate: who makes the best lobster roll in the world?

The Down East Lobster Roll Festival is holding the "World's Best Lobster Roll" competition on Saturday. Down East Magazine is hosting the event, which will feature 12 chefs competing for the coveted title.

Organizers call the event the first "large-scale contest in Maine showcasing the state's iconic snack." Lobster rolls are sandwiches made with lobster meat, typically served on hot dog-style rolls.

Contestants in the lobster showdown include entrants from Maine, Utah, New York, California and Arizona.

The event will take place at Thompson's Point in Portland from noon to 5 p.m.

