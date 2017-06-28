State

June 28, 2017 8:34 AM

Bay Area airport screener pleads guilty to taking bribes

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A supervisor screener who used to work at San Francisco International Airport pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe and turning a blind eye as 50 pounds of cocaine went through his X-ray machine.

KPIX-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2tl4tE3 ) Joseph Scott pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a bribe as a public official.

According to court documents, Scott accepted a bribe of up to $4,500.

Bobby Napier, the man who bribed Scott, was sentenced last week to four years.

According to the U.S. attorney, Napier admitted he agreed to smuggling cocaine and marijuana through security at San Francisco International Airport for several years by paying Scott.

A total of seven Bay Area airport screeners face similar charges.

