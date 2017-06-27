State

June 27, 2017 6:36 PM

Trump administration plans border wall models in summer

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico later this summer.

Ronald Vitiello, Customs and Border Protection's acting deputy commissioner, said Tuesday that four to eight companies will get contracts for prototypes in San Diego that could be models for the roughly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border. Companies will have 30 days to complete the models.

Vitiello says it's impractical to build a wall on about 130 miles (209 kilometers) of border where there are already natural barriers, like lakes or canyons.

Trump's budget proposal for 2018 includes $1.6 billion for 74 miles (118 kilometers) of wall in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. There are currently 654 miles (1,046 kilometers) of fencing.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos