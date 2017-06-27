FILE - In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 file photo, snow more than six feet deep nearly covers a warning sign alongside Highway 120 near Yosemite National Park, Calif. Drivers will be able to cross the Sierra Nevada through Yosemite National Park beginning Thursday, June 29, in the latest opening for the mountain in more than three decades, officials said Tuesday.
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 file photo, snow more than six feet deep nearly covers a warning sign alongside Highway 120 near Yosemite National Park, Calif. Drivers will be able to cross the Sierra Nevada through Yosemite National Park beginning Thursday, June 29, in the latest opening for the mountain in more than three decades, officials said Tuesday. Rich Pedroncelli AP File Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 file photo, snow more than six feet deep nearly covers a warning sign alongside Highway 120 near Yosemite National Park, Calif. Drivers will be able to cross the Sierra Nevada through Yosemite National Park beginning Thursday, June 29, in the latest opening for the mountain in more than three decades, officials said Tuesday. Rich Pedroncelli AP File Photo

State

June 27, 2017 5:21 PM

Yosemite mountain pass opening, but late thanks to snow

The Associated Press
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.

A mountain pass across the Sierra Nevada that runs through Yosemite National Park is opening to traffic later than it has in nearly two decades, rangers said Tuesday.

Tioga Road opens on Thursday morning, and a day earlier on Wednesday pedestrians and bicyclists will have the road to themselves, ranger Jamie Richards said.

"We're excited to get Tioga Road opened and linking the east and west side of Yosemite National Park," she said.

This year's record snowfall on the Sierra took road crews a month longer than normal to clear from the east-west passage.

Park records show that it's been 19 years since it opened at a later date. In 1998, workers finally cleared the road — also known as Highway 120 — for drivers on July 1. Photos rangers took last week show a building at high elevation along the pass still surrounded by snow and snowmelt rushing across the road.

It's expected to take a few more weeks for crews to get cell phone service and plumbing along the road. There is also no place to gas up and buy food along Tioga Road, Richards said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos