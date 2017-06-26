State

June 26, 2017 5:21 PM

Husband kills wife, then self while 3 children were in home

The Associated Press
RIO LINDA, Calif.

Officials say a man in Northern California shot his wife to death and then turned the gun on himself while their three children were in the home.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rVhIrq) Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies called Sunday night regarding a shooting in a Rio Linda home found Xor Xiong and Mau Lee Vue with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the married couple had argued before things turned violent.

Investigators say the husband, Xiong, got a handgun and killed his wife and then shot himself.

The couple's three children, ranging in age from 3 to 15 years old, were at the home.

