State

June 26, 2017 9:55 AM

Bombs found in Montana home after Kansas fugitive's arrest

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Montana authorities say they found homemade bombs in a home after the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper.

Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Montana, was arrested Tuesday at a gas station in Lexington, Nebraska, a day after a man fired at the trooper on Interstate 70. The trooper wasn't injured.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that deputies assisted FBI agents and officers from California and Idaho in searching a Roundup home on Saturday.

They found numerous improvised explosive devices that were removed by a bomb squad.

A dispatcher who answered the phone at the sheriff's office's Monday could not immediately confirm that it was Gathercole's home.

Gathercole is being held in Nebraska on charges of theft and possession of stolen firearms.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos