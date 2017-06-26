Battalion Chief with Pasadena Fire Tony watches his crew as they battle a brush fire in Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, June 25, 2017. The wind-driven brush fire sparked Sunday when a car crashed on a Los Angeles County freeway quickly spread, prompting authorities to temporarily shut down all lanes of a highway and order mandatory evacuations.
State

June 26, 2017 9:47 AM

Traffic moving again on LA County freeway shut down by fire

The Associated Press
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

Traffic is moving again on a Los Angeles County freeway that was shut down after a weekend car crash sparked a smoky fire that ripped through dry brush amid stifling heat.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for about 100 canyon homes briefly threatened by flames near Santa Clarita.

The fire Sunday consumed nearly 1.4 square miles (3.6 square kilometers) of brush and closed State Route 14 before crews stopped the forward progress. It's more than half contained Monday.

One structure was destroyed, but authorities did not say if it was a home. No injuries are reported.

