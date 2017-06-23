State

June 23, 2017 8:15 PM

Containment of Southern California forest fire increases

The Associated Press
BIG BEAR, Calif.

Firefighters have made progress battling a 5-day-old forest fire in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains.

The approximately 2½-square-mile (625 hectares) blaze northeast of Big Bear Lake is 75 percent contained Friday night.

More than 1,200 firefighters assisted by a fleet of air tankers and helicopters have been working in hot, dry weather since the blaze broke out June 19 in the Holcomb Valley area.

Forecasters expect slight cooling.

Elsewhere in California, a fire that has burned more than 2 square miles (609 hectares) in Sequoia National Forest is in the mop-up stage. The blaze southwest of Lake Isabella is 95 percent surrounded and full containment is expected Sunday.

