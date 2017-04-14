UC Berkeley settles suits over law dean sexual allegations

A legal settlement has been reached between the University of California, Berkeley, the former dean of its law school, and his former assistant, who said he sexually harassed her.
The settlement between the school, former dean Sujit Choudhry and the assistant Tyann Sorrell was announced late Friday.
Sorrell had sued her former boss and the university over the harassment allegations.
Choudry in turn had sued the school for singling him out for additional investigation as the school looked into several cases of sexual harassment.
Under the terms of the settlement, Choudry will give $50,000 to a charity of Sorrell's choice and pay another $50,000 to her lawyers.
Choudry in turn will be considered to be on a two-year sabbatical dating from his resignation in March 2016. That means he'll be able to keep benefits like travel expenses and research funding.
