State

April 13, 2017 9:14 AM

Road rage suspect arrested after wild California car chase

The Associated Press
CERRITOS, Calif.

A road rage suspect arrested after sideswiping cars and spinning out on a freeway shoulder during a Southern California police chase has been identified as a 21-year-old Colorado man.

The California Highway Patrol says Wednesday's wild, hour-long pursuit began in San Gabriel, east of Los Angeles, when an SUV was involved in a road-rage incident with police.

The Nissan Rogue sped through streets and freeways, into downtown LA and then south, sometimes topping 100 mph.

The vehicle smacked into cars and appeared to deliberately sideswipe a CHP vehicle before losing control.

The driver ran into some trees but was quickly arrested by a K9 unit.

San Gabriel police say Christian Castrellon of Montrose, Colorado, could face charges including assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading. It wasn't known Thursday if he has an attorney.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos