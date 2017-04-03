UC sees 1st drop in foreign applicants in more than decade

Applications from international students to the University of California have fallen for the first time in 12 years.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2opCtg1 ) the decline follows more than a decade in which the number of international applications rose by an average of 21 percent a year. It also coincides with the election of President Trump.
UC's application period for fall 2017 was last November. Trump was elected on Nov. 8.
Applications from Mexico plunged by 30 percent. Countries with large populations of Muslims collectively sent in 10 percent fewer applications.
Melanie Gottlieb with the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers says admissions officers reported that would-be applicants expressed concerns about "negative rhetoric around the Muslim faith, and immigration changes."
She says the perception is that this administration wants to keep these students out.
