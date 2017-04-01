State

April 1, 2017 9:01 AM

Amber Alert called for 2 girls taken in Northern California

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Calif.

The California Highway Patrol says two girls have been abducted in Northern California.

An Amber Alert was in effect Saturday for 14-year-old Solai Pomtong and 9-year-old Laila Pomtong.

The CHP says the two girls were abducted Friday afternoon from Greenville in Plumas County.

They say 33-year-old Alicia Lapp is a suspect.

The CHP gave no details on the abduction and provided no information on the relationship between the girls and the suspect.

The girls are described as Asian. Solai is 5-foot-5 inches tall and 130 pounds and Laila is 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds.

Lapp is a 5-foot-2 white woman who weighs 105 pounds.

They're believed to be in a 2016 black Toyota Prius with California license plate number 7UHH003.

Greenville is a city of about 1,100 people about 150 miles northeast of Sacramento and 100 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada.

