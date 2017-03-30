Fugitive doctor who faked death gets over 2 years in prison

A former Southern California doctor who faked his own death and hid overseas for 14 years has been sentenced to nearly 2 ½ years in prison.
Tigran (Tee-GRAHN' SVAHD'-jee-ahn) received the 29-month sentence in federal court on Thursday. The 58-year-old could have gotten up to five years in prison.
In November, Svadjian pleaded guilty to unlawfully fleeing prosecution.
A native of Armenia and a naturalized U.S. citizen, the Newport Beach physician faked his death in Russia in 2002 while facing charges that he bilked California's Medi-Cal program out of nearly $2.5 million through phony billings.
He hid in Russia and in Egypt, where he was arrested in July. Most recently, he had worked as a part-time scuba instructor.
