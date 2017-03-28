Woman climbs crane, locks herself in cabin in downtown LA

A woman has climbed a construction crane that is about 150 feet tall and locked herself inside the operator's cabin in downtown Los Angeles.
Police say the woman somehow made her way all the way up the towering red crane Tuesday afternoon.
The Fire Department says workers turned off the crane power so she can't move it.
A SWAT team and police negotiators are heading to the scene, a construction site near LA's famous Olvera Street tourist market and the Union Station train terminal.
There's no word on why the woman climbed the crane or who she is.
News helicopters have shown dim images of her inside the cabin. She appears to be wearing jeans and has been moving around a lot, often picking up a stack of papers.
