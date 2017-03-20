State

March 20, 2017 8:47 AM

The Latest: Shooter at LA County sheriff's station is dead

The Associated Press
TEMPLE CITY, Calif.

The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Los Angeles County sheriff's station (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman says a man who fired at sheriff's deputies in the parking lot of a suburban sheriff's station has died.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says the suspect was found dead early Monday after a SWAT team approached a vehicle at the Temple City station. She couldn't immediately provide any additional details.

Video from news helicopters showed deputies taking cover behind patrol vehicles with their guns pointed at a car in the parking lot.

Authorities said shots were fired at the station around 7:15 a.m. Monday. They said sheriff's personnel had "engaged the suspect to neutralize the threat."

___

8:25 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says someone fire gunshots at its suburban Temple City station and its personnel.

A department statement says Temple station personnel "engaged the suspect to neutralize the threat" but doesn't say specifically what action was taken early Monday.

A sheriff's SWAT team has taken charge of the response.

___

8:07 a.m.

A shooting has been reported at the Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Temple City.

Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida confirms shots were fired at the station around 7:15 a.m. Monday, but cannot immediately provide details.

It's not immediately clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire, but no deputies were injured.

Nishida says preliminary information indicates there may be a suspect in a parking lot at the station.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos