Pro-Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Berkeley

Supporters of President Donald Trump are clashing with counter-protesters during a march in support of the president in Berkeley.
People wearing goggles, motorcycle helmets, gas masks or with their face half-covered with bandanas are pushing each other, throwing punches and hitting each other with the sticks holding their sings or American flags.
Video of the scattered fights shows smoke bombs being thrown at the crowd and at least one man pepper-spraying a brawling group.
Berkeley Police officers in riot gear have arrested at least one man at the rally of about 500 pro-Trump supporters and opponents at a park less than a mile from the University of California, Berkeley campus.
Paramedics have helped at least two men, one bleeding from the head and the other with cuts on his face.
