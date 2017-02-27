Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

San Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself on Sunday. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union.
Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

Caution: Explicit language. An anonymous reader shared video from the unfolding scene near the California Capitol building in Sacramento on Monday, April 18, 2016. The voice is that of the man in the silver Mazda blocking L Street. The car was covered in writing and had something attached to the fuel inlet. Police closed the street and evacuated nearby buildings while they negotiated with the man.

Watch 9-year-old recite the Declaration of Independence from memory

The Declaration of Independence has 1,458 words. But that's not a problem for Nathan Bond, a home-schooled 9-year-old. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, Nathan recited the document, from memory, in front of the Fresno City Council, reportedly earning him a Guinness world record as the youngest American to do so. We don't show it all here, but what you do see is still awesome. (Jody Murray/The Fresno Bee)

