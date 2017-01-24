State

January 24, 2017 5:01 PM

Body found in SUV in Bakersfield canal

The Associated Press
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Authorities are trying to determine whether a body found in a car inside a Bakersfield canal is that of a woman who went missing during stormy weather.

Police and fire officials say the body was found Tuesday inside a white sport utility vehicle in the Arvin-Edison Canal.

Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle go into the canal shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

A storm spread heavy rain throughout California Monday morning, causing many traffic accidents on slick roads, but there's no immediate word on whether the reported accident was weather-related.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect pointed gun at CHP officer, law enforcement spokesman says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos