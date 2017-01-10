Police shoot man armed with knife in Huntington Beach

Orange County sheriff's officials are investigating after police shot and wounded suspect armed with a knife in Huntington Beach.
KCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2j3Hqsx ) officers responded late Monday following an emergency call for paramedics.
Officers found an unresponsive woman on the ground and a man next to her holding a knife.
Authorities say the man didn't obey police commands and at some point an officer opened fire.
The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Neither the woman nor the officer was hurt.
The Sheriff's Department has taken over the investigation.
