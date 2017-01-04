State

January 4, 2017 6:26 AM

Man arrested after 3 killed in Fontana apartment shooting

The Associated Press
FONTANA, Calif.

Authorities in Los Angeles County say a suspected gunman was arrested after three people were fatally shot and one person was wounded at a Fontana apartment complex.

Fontana police say the armed suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

KABC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j4rzGk ) the deceased victims are identified only as two females and one male. The surviving male was transported to a hospital for surgery.

Investigators say all four victims are believed to be related.

