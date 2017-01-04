Man arrested after 3 killed in Fontana apartment shooting

Authorities in Los Angeles County say a suspected gunman was arrested after three people were fatally shot and one person was wounded at a Fontana apartment complex.
Fontana police say the armed suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
KABC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j4rzGk ) the deceased victims are identified only as two females and one male. The surviving male was transported to a hospital for surgery.
Investigators say all four victims are believed to be related.
