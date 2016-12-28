State

December 28, 2016 5:27 PM

Activist who freed minks pleads guilty to federal charge

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

An animal rights activist who vandalized a fur store and journeyed around the country freeing thousands of minks from farms has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says (http://bit.ly/2hOZani ) Nicole Kissane pleaded Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to violate the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend an 18-month sentence.

In her plea deal, the former Escondido woman acknowledged damaging the mink businesses. She also acknowledged vandalizing a San Diego fur store and the homes of the business owner and the owner's parents.

She's agreed to pay more than $420,000 in restitution.

A co-defendant, Joseph Buddenberg, was sentenced in May to two years in prison.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect pointed gun at CHP officer, law enforcement spokesman says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos