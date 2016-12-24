Snow forces closure of Interstate 5 in Southern California

A powerful storm forced the closure of Interstate 5 in Southern California and made December the wettest month in downtown Los Angeles in six years.
California Highway Patrol Lt. Sven Miller said the state's main north-south freeway was closed in both directions in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles for nearly four hours Saturday morning due to snow. Some vehicles were stuck.
The National Weather Service says 1½ inches of rain hit downtown Los Angeles, lifting this month's total rainfall above 4 inches. That's nearly twice the normal rainfall in December. It is also the wettest month since December 2010, when more than 10 inches of rain fell.
The rain abated by midmorning but winds gusted at up to 45 mph.
Comments