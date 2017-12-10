Rash of retirements triggers Texas political bonanza

FILE - In this June 1, 2015, file photo, then Texas Rep. Kenneth Sheets, R-Dallas, poses with three of the six solid, mahogany gavels he broke during the legislative session in Austin, Texas. Sheets, a Marine and Iraq war veteran, is running to replace Jeb Hensarling from Dallas who is term-limited out of his chairmanship of the House Financial Services Committee. Five Republicans and two Democrats have announced that they’ll be leaving office next year, along with the powerful GOP speaker of the Texas House and some of his top lieutenants. Eric Gay, File AP Photo