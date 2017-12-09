Burlington, Vermont's mayor stands by sanctuary city status

The mayor of Vermont's largest municipality says the city's status as a "sanctuary city" adheres to federal immigration laws.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote his stance in a letter responding to the federal Department of Justice on Friday. The Democrat wrote that the federal government's concerns about Burlington are "unwarranted and misplaced."
Burlington enacted an updated policy earlier in the year that attracted the attention of the Justice Department. The Burlington Free Press reports the city received a letter that raised the possibility of losing federal grant money.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds that cities that adopt "sanctuary city" policies are placing the protection of undocumented immigrants above protection of citizens. Weinberger says the city's policy was crafted specifically to avoid violating federal laws and interfering with criminal investigations.
