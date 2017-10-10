National Politics

Missouri man injured in police chase sues department, city

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 9:07 AM

ST. ANN, Mo.

A man is suing a St. Louis suburb and its police department after suffering serious injuries in a collision that resulted from a police chase this summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 55-year-old Brent Cox filed a lawsuit against St. Ann and its police department in August, alleging negligence that includes violation of local and state traffic laws.

Cox was one of at least five people hospitalized after a June police chase ended in a four-vehicle crash. He wasn't the person police were pursuing.

Cox alleges he suffered a broken spine and ankle, cracked ribs and a lacerated liver from the crash.

Police Chief Aaron Jimenez says he doesn't want to see injuries during a chase, but that officers won't sit idle if a suspect doesn't pull over.

