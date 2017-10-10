National Politics

Pinal County Sheriff's Office: Man shoots wife, then himself

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 7:33 AM

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz.

Pinal County authorities say a San Tan Valley man was hospitalized after he shot his wife in the leg and then shot himself in the head.

The Sheriff's Office says the husband shot his wife during an argument Monday night before he went outside their home and shot and wounded himself.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the wife's injury wasn't life-threatening but that the husband was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Identities weren't released and additional information wasn't immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

    Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8. Credit: Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg / McClatchy

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
How to make money playing video games 2:10

How to make money playing video games
Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

View More Video