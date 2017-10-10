National Politics

Fort Carson soldiers return home after European deployment

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 7:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Carson's 3rd Brigade Combat Team are returning to Colorado after a nine-month deployment in central and eastern Europe.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ycF9SJ ) on Tuesday that about half of the 3,500 soldiers who deployed have returned home and more 4th Infantry Division soldiers are expected stateside in the coming days.

The troops were deployed to Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany and conducted a series of NATO training exercises.

Post spokeswoman Dani Johnson says the brigade conducted 83 training events with allied counterparts and more than 80 community engagements.

