National Politics

Officer shoots, wounds man in suburban Kansas City

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:32 AM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

Authorities say an officer shot and wounded a man in suburban Kansas City while investigating a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a luxury apartment complex in Overland Park, Kansas. Police said in a news release that officers responded to the complex after a man called 911 and said he was armed with a knife. The man also is accused of threatening to kill himself and his wife.

The release says the man "displayed a weapon and charged toward the responding officers." Police say one of the two officers at the scene shot the man twice.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Pending an investigation, both officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

