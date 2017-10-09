National Politics

Ex-Connecticut governor to get early release from prison

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 11:48 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

A former governor of Connecticut who was twice convicted on felony charges is set to be released early from a federal minimum-security prison in Pennsylvania.

A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons says former Gov. John Rowland will be released in May 2018, 19 months into his 30-month sentence.

The spokesman declined to explain the early release date, citing privacy laws.

The 60-year-old Republican resigned from office in 2004 and served 10 months in prison following a corruption scandal. Rowland was sentenced to prison again in September 2014 after he was convicted of campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to disturb Rowland's convictions in March.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

View More Video