Court seeks to ensure attorney won't practice law again

The Indiana Supreme Court wants to ensure that an attorney sentenced in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds from six estates totaling more than $700,000 won't practice law again.
The Herald Bulletin reports the court published an order Friday to keep Stephen Schuyler from working as a lawyer. The court had earlier indefinitely suspended the Anderson attorney's law license because he didn't cooperate in the investigation of complaints against him.
Schuyler was sentenced in June to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.
Authorities say a check he wrote to East Lynn Christian Church, an estate beneficiary, in 2015 for more than $78,000 bounced. Later that year, Schuyler was removed from more than 130 cases in which he had a fiduciary interest in estates and guardianships.
Comments