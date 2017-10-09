Bear hunt begins as fate of future New Jersey hunts unclear

Thousands of hunters and small groups of protesters spread out across northern New Jersey on Monday without any major incidents as the state's latest bear hunt got underway.
At least one protester was arrested, though it wasn't immediately clear what the woman was charged with.
This year's hunt could be one of the last for a while if Phil Murphy, the Democrat running to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie wins next month's election.
Murphy has said he would impose a moratorium on the hunts so officials can test the effectiveness of nonlethal means of bear control. Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the GOP gubernatorial hopeful, said the hunts should continue.
The six-day hunt started at sunrise in eight counties. The first three days are reserved for bow hunting, while both hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.
State parks and wildlife management areas were open to hunting in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, and in areas of Bergen, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties. Bow hunters are allowed on private property with the owner's permission, but can't fire arrows within 150 feet (45.72 meters) of a building.
Hunters are required to have permits for the zones they plan to hunt in. Roughly half of the 11,000 permits available overall had been sold by late last week.
State wildlife officials have touted the annual hunts as an important part of controlling the bear population and minimizing run-ins with humans, particularly in the northern part of New Jersey known as bear country. There are an estimated 2,400 to 2,800 bears in the eight counties where this week's hunt will take place.
But animal rights activists and other critics say the hunts are inhumane, fearing hunters using arrows will more likely wound or maim the animals instead of killing them. They also argue that the hunts are not needed, noting a sharp decrease in the number of complaints filed about bears this year.
New Jersey resumed state-regulated bear hunting in 2003 after a ban that lasted more than 30 years. Another hunt was held in 2005, and in 2010 the state instituted an annual hunt.
The state's firearm-only season for bear hunting this year is scheduled for Dec. 4-9. Officials have the option to extend the bear hunt if the harvest objectives are not met.
